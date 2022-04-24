Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 90,317 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,317 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CPNG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,664,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,907. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

