Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 650 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 183,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FUMB remained flat at $$19.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,974. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.