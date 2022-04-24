Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.82) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.39) to GBX 790 ($10.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 725.40 ($9.44).

Get OSB Group alerts:

LON:OSB opened at GBX 572 ($7.44) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.92). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.87), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,180,718.19).

OSB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.