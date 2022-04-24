BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will announce $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $19.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.85 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 1,403,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

