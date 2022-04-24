BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Cormark

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BCE to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.46.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. BCE has a 52 week low of C$57.66 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.57. The company has a market cap of C$65.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.10%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.