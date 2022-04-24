BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Cormark

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BCE to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.46.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35. BCE has a 52 week low of C$57.66 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$69.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.57. The company has a market cap of C$65.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

