Berry Data Market Capitalization Hits $719,576.58 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $719,576.58 and approximately $40,922.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.40 or 0.07314254 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041933 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.