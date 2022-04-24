Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.53 or 0.07415377 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,318.64 or 1.00003133 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.