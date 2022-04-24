BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

