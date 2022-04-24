BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 22,372,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

