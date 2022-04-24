BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,190.65.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 7,637,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.