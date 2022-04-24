BitDAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.72 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $734.11 million and $25.72 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.03 or 0.07383197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

