BitWhite (BTW) One Day Volume Tops $34,536.00

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $85,596.20 and approximately $34,536.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.