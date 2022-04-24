Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $294,856.03 and $27.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

