BMO Capital Markets Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

