Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) to Issue Dividend of $1.83 on May 20th

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.8297 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

