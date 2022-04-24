Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2,600.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,290.00.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,213.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,241.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,339.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

