Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

BAH traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 656,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

