Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,517,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

