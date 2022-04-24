Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.88 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.269 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

