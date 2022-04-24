Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $145.61 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

