Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 557,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $351.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

