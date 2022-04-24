Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

Shares of UNH opened at $520.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

