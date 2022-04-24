Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $252.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.52 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.