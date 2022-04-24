Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $114.28 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

