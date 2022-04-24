Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 449,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 177.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 210,648 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 28,258 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DVYE opened at $31.04 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

