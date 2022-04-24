Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,375,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,284 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,685 shares during the period.

Shares of VALE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vale from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

