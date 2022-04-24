Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $148.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,043 shares of company stock worth $25,210,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

