Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 176,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

