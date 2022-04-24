Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,277,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,005,000 after buying an additional 618,905 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

