Bread Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $260,946.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00103701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

