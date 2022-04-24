BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $46.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 1,438,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.