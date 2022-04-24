Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

BLIN stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.