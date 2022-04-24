Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $159.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

CVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,034,196 shares of company stock worth $23,455,250. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 480,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civeo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Civeo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 26,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,487. Civeo has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of -167.13, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.29.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

