Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.74. Comcast posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 29,978,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. The firm has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

