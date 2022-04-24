Brokerages Expect BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BuzzFeed’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BuzzFeed.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

BZFD opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

