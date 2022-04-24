Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.18 Million

Equities analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to report sales of $410.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.48 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 36.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $827,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 30,636.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 20.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. 24,008,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,942,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $64.58.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

