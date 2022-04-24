Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.92. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $28.99. 1,997,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.