Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $693.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

