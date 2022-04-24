Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 830,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $284,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,355.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

