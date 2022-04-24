Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to post $138.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.68 billion and the lowest is $134.57 billion. Walmart reported sales of $138.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $589.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $610.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.51 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 31,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 78.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,288,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $191,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. Walmart has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

