Brokerages Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

