Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) PT at $23.14

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $402,804. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,978 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 67,062 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

