Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price at $32.70

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.70.
AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 3,661,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
