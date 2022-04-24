Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $123.13

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 154,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,740. CGI has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
