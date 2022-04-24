Brokerages Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $123.13

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. 154,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,740. CGI has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

