Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $298.10

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE FDX opened at $205.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average of $234.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

