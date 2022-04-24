Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $156.93

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.68.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.61. 1,917,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,330. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

