Brokerages Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target at $1,690.92

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,690.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $34.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $979.82. 526,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,931. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,093.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,221.95.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

