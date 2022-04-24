Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $21.86

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MYTE shares. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYTE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. 190,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

