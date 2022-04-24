Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price at $22.38

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Snap One by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap One by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

