Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $48.00

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 494,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the period.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. 5,277,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,422. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

